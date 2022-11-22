National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,499 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $20,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,965,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,647,000 after buying an additional 42,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

