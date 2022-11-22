Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, November 7th. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at €45.14 ($46.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.80. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €43.37 ($44.26) and a fifty-two week high of €115.90 ($118.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 33.57.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

