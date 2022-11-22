Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Price Target Cut to €52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €72.50 ($73.98) to €61.25 ($62.50) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €69.00 ($70.41) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Nemetschek Stock Performance
NEMTF opened at $48.25 on Monday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21.
About Nemetschek
Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.
Further Reading
