Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

