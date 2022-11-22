Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ NEON opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. Neonode has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Neonode by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Neonode by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

