Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRDY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,231,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nerdy Trading Down 7.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $356.36 million, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.44.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

