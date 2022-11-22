New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of GBR opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 million, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
