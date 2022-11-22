New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

Shares of GBR opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 million, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

About New Concept Energy

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.