Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.95.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nexi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nexi from €10.50 ($10.71) to €11.25 ($11.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Nexi Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Nexi has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.
About Nexi
Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.
