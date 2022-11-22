NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRTGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NXRT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

