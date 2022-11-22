NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NXRT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.