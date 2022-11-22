NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. abrdn plc increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 120,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.