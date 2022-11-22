NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Downgraded by Panmure Gordon to Hold

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXGPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($73.31) to GBX 5,700 ($67.40) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($70.95) to GBX 5,600 ($66.22) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,450 ($76.27) to GBX 5,200 ($61.49) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($95.78) to GBX 7,000 ($82.77) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NEXT in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6,541.14.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $67.80 on Monday. NEXT has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $68.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.38.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.