NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research firms have commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,416 shares of company stock worth $1,580,010. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,643 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,592,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,113,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,898,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.00. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Read More

