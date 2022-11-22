NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NFI. TD Securities cut their target price on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital cut their target price on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered NFI Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.57.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$9.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03. The firm has a market cap of C$749.88 million and a PE ratio of -11.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.55. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -32.83%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

