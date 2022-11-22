Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF) Price Target Cut to €9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €11.00 ($11.22) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Nfon Price Performance

Shares of Nfon stock opened at 21.60 on Monday. Nfon has a 12-month low of 21.60 and a 12-month high of 21.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is 21.60.

About Nfon

NFON AG provides cloud-based telecommunication services to business customers in Germany, Austria, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Portugal. It offers Cloudya and centrexx products for customers with the required brokerage service from the cloud in its data centers through the cloud private branch exchange; and telephone conference services.

