Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF) Price Target Cut to €9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €11.00 ($11.22) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Nfon Price Performance
Shares of Nfon stock opened at 21.60 on Monday. Nfon has a 12-month low of 21.60 and a 12-month high of 21.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is 21.60.
About Nfon
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nfon (NFONF)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Nfon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nfon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.