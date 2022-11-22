Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Jeffrey C. Royal Buys 2,501 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey C. Royal acquired 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $16,281.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,263.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Financial Stock Up 8.1 %

Nicholas Financial stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a current ratio of 28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.27 and a beta of 0.63. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,414,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nicholas Financial in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.