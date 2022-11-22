Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Jeffrey C. Royal Buys 2,501 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey C. Royal acquired 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $16,281.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,263.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nicholas Financial Stock Up 8.1 %
Nicholas Financial stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a current ratio of 28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.27 and a beta of 0.63. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Institutional Trading of Nicholas Financial
Nicholas Financial Company Profile
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
