Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Nordson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $231.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $271.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 98.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Nordson by 362.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

