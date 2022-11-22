Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

NDSN stock opened at $231.14 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $271.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.18.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

