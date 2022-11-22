Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.13

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and traded as high as $14.85. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 16,575 shares traded.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $37.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nortech Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

