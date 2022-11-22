Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOG. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

NOG opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

