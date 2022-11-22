Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $536.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $527.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $345.91 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $504.10 and its 200 day moving average is $481.50.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

