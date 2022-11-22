NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cormark decreased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.97.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$10.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.03.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

