NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 7.97%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

