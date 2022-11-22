NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.16.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.