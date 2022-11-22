Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.
Northwest Natural Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:NWN opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.
About Northwest Natural
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
