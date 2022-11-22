Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

NYSE:NWN opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

