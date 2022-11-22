Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.
Northwest Natural Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE NWN opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Northwest Natural
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.