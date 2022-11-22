Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

NYSE NWN opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

