Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.10

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.18. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 279,349 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,211,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,628 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 952,667 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 775.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 882,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 781,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,486,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

