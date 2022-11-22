Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.10

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.18. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 279,349 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.