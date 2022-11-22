Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.34

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $10.83. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 420,028 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

