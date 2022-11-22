Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.34

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $10.83. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 420,028 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

