Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.34

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $10.83. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 420,028 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

