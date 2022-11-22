NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.09.

Shares of NVDA opened at $153.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88. The stock has a market cap of $381.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 26,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 29,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

