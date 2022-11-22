Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.17

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.17 and traded as high as $34.21. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 95,525 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Ocwen Financial Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocwen Financial (OCN)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.