Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.17

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.17 and traded as high as $34.21. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 95,525 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Stories

