Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

