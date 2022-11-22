ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.80.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas
ONE Gas Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.60.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ONE Gas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.31%.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
Read More
