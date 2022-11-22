ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

