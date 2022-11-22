ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.73

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $6.74. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 149,833 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $19.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $106,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,206,303 shares in the company, valued at $22,419,594.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 370.2% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 322,866 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 63.6% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 817,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 318,025 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 43.7% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 649,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 197,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 184.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 94,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 47.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

