Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.2 %

CSGS stock opened at $59.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 57,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 39,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

