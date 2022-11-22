Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

OESX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

OESX opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.64. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 938,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 206,436 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 247,365 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 315,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 183,320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 226,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

