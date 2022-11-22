Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
OESX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.6 %
OESX opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.64. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.93.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
