Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

OESX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $55.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.93. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

