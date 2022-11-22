Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $707.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

DNNGY stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

