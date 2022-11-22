Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Otonomy Price Performance
NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.19. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.59.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
