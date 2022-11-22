Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.19. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

About Otonomy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Otonomy by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.