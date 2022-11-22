OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. from 13,455.00 to 13,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get OTP Bank Nyrt. alerts:

OTP Bank Nyrt. Stock Performance

OTPBF opened at 22.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 22.45 and a 200 day moving average of 23.48. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a fifty-two week low of 18.95 and a fifty-two week high of 59.14.

About OTP Bank Nyrt.

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services to retail clients, corporations and agricultural enterprises, and private and institutional investors in Hungary and internationally. It offers current, foreign currency, securities, long term investment, and retirement savings accounts; bank and business cards; agricultural, mortgage, and housing loans, as well as overdraft facilities; and invests in government and fixed income bonds, mutual funds, mortgages, shares, and certificates, stock exchange transaction orders, investment fund shares, and government securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.