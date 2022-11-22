OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Shares Down 31.3%

Shares of OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Rating) traded down 31.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 2,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on OverActive Media from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
OverActive Media Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.
About OverActive Media
OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. It has operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OverActive Media (OAMCF)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for OverActive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OverActive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.