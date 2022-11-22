OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Shares Down 31.3%

Shares of OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Rating) traded down 31.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 2,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on OverActive Media from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. It has operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

