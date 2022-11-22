Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $428.28

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.28 ($5.06) and traded as low as GBX 347.19 ($4.11). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 362.50 ($4.29), with a volume of 167,439 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,020 ($12.06) to GBX 1,110 ($13.13) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £345.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1,812.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 344.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Catherine Moukheibir acquired 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £28,244.70 ($33,398.01).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

