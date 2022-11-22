Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Aparna Bawa Sells 714 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33.

Shares of PANW opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.85, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after buying an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

