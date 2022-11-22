Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.85

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.85 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 71.25 ($0.84). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 72.40 ($0.86), with a volume of 2,819,427 shares.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £585.66 million and a P/E ratio of -72.40. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41.

Insider Activity

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Robert J. Rosenthal sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.45), for a total value of £1,107,000 ($1,308,974.81).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

