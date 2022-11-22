Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.06

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $10.00. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 40,152 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 73.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

