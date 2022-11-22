Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.06

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $10.00. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 40,152 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Patriot National Bancorp
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.
Featured Articles
