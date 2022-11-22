PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Holdings Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.04.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

