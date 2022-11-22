PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Holdings Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.
Insider Transactions at PBF Energy
PBF Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:PBF opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.04.
PBF Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 4.16%.
PBF Energy Profile
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
Read More
