PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.30

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.30 and traded as low as $8.21. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 21,168 shares traded.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PCM Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in PCM Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PCM Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

