PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.30

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.30 and traded as low as $8.21. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 21,168 shares traded.
PCM Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%.
PCM Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
