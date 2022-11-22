Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTON. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of PTON opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

