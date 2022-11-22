Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.76.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of PPL opened at C$46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.02 and a 12 month high of C$53.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.81. The firm has a market cap of C$25.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. Insiders have acquired a total of 259 shares of company stock valued at $11,420 in the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

