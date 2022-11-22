Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.29

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.45. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 88,254 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PFMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Performant Financial Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.
Institutional Trading of Performant Financial
Performant Financial Company Profile
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performant Financial (PFMT)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.