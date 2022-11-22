Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.29

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMTGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.45. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 88,254 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Performant Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Institutional Trading of Performant Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,580,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 99,436 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,023,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 478,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 184,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Featured Articles

