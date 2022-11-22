Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €265.00 ($270.41) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

EPA RI opened at €189.00 ($192.86) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($139.03). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €182.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €182.92.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

