Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

