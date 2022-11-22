PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

PG&E stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

